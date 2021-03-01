Huntingdon double keeps Harry Skelton in hunt for jockeys' championship

Published: 9:52 AM March 1, 2021

Antunes ridden by Harry Skelton on their way to winning the MansionBet's Bet 10 Get 20 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Huntingdon. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA

Harry Skelton kept up the pressure on Brian Hughes in the race for the jockeys' title with a double on Go Steady and Antunes at Huntingdon.

Skelton's double, plus one at Warwick a day later, means he is on 98, 11 behind Hughes and three ahead of Harry Cobden, the only other in the hunt.

Go Steady ridden by Harry Skelton on their way to winning the MansionBet's Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase at Huntingdon. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA

But the Warwickshire-based jockey knows that in order to threaten the current champion, he will have to rely largely on his home stable in Warwickshire, run by brother Dan, remaining in cracking form.

He said: "The winners are coming really well, touch wood, and I will keep chipping away, even though it is going to be difficult.

"Brian gets a lot of rides, but our horses are in great form. I just need a few extra winners from outside to keep the pressure on."

Go Steady ridden by Harry Skelton (left) on their way to winning the MansionBet's Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase at Huntingdon. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA

On 100-30 shot Go Steady in the Mansionbet's Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase, Skelton was rewarded for his perseverance as he reeled in Rob The Getaway.

He said: "He's going the right way. He was a bit unfortunate at Fontwell when he landed on a ditch and unseated Bridget [Andrews]. He's a horse that likes to get the sun on his back, and I hope he'll continue to progress."

Antunes ridden by Harry Skelton on their way to winning the MansionBet's Bet 10 Get 20 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Huntingdon. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA

Skelton spent the latter part of the Mansionbet's Bet 10 Get 20 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase in isolation on 9-4 chance Antunes, who completely dominated the contest after the departure of 6-4 favourite Timetochill.

Fable gave her supporters an anxious moment when losing ground halfway down the back stretch in the mares' maiden hurdle, but Nico de Boinville remained patient on the Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old who came through to outpoint Juniper and long-time leader Lady Of The Night.

Fable ridden by Nico de Boinville (right) on their way to winning the MansionBet App Mares' Maiden Hurdle at Huntingdon. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA

And the even-money favourite will according to her rider appreciate a further step up in trip on a more galloping track.

He said: "The track rode a bit tighter than on her run at Wincanton and the ground was dead and tacky.

"She struggled to hold her position going down the back but she's really gutsy, and when I asked her away she went, showing a fighting spirit."

Brave Seasca ridden by Gavin Sheehan (right) on their way to winning the MansionBet's Watch And Bet Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA

Gavin Sheehan had to content himself with second on Juniper in that race, but the jockey had earlier connected with Brave Seasca flooring 11-10 shot Interconnected in the Mansionbet's Watch And Bet Novices' Hurdle.

No No Juliet ridden by Liam Harrison on their way to winning the mansionbet.com Mares' Handicap Chase at Huntingdon. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA

No No Juliet took the mansionbet.com Mares' Handicap Chase while Malina Ocarina posted a 20-1 shock when coming home three and a half lengths clear of Great Hall for Gary Hanmer and Charlie Todd in the Mansionbet's Faller Insurance Handicap Hurdle.

Malina Ocarina ridden by Charlie Todd (second right) on their way to winning the MansionBet's Faller Insurance Handicap Hurdle at Huntingdon. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA



