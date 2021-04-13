Huntingdon win has Tom Cannon on the ball as he closes in on season best tally

Published: 9:44 AM April 13, 2021

Tom Cannon and Talkischeap (far right) follow eventual winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, in the Grand National. - Credit: TIM GOODE/PA

Tom Cannon has his sights set on securing his best ever seasonal total after reaching the 50-winners mark at Huntingdon.

He partnered Grisbi De Berce to victory in the Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon on Monday.

He had been out of luck on board Talkischeap in the Grand National but wearing the same silks, Charles Dingwall owning both horses, the 29-year-old jockey moved closer to his previous best of 52, set six seasons ago.

The five-year-old, 7-1 chance moved steadily through the field before charging past odds-on favourite Cabot Cliffs to win by two and three quarter lengths.

Cannon said: “That’s 50 for the season and the aim is to try and get to 50 inside 500 rides. My best is 52 so it would be great if I could get to 53 before the end of the season.

“Grisbi De Berce was a bit keen but he settled okay in the end. He is a work in progress but he has still got an engine when everything goes right. He did surprise me as he left me with plenty to do but he got there and did it nicely in the end.

“It was a great learning curve for him. Time will tell how good the form is but it is gradually all coming together.”

Grade One-winning rider Johnny Burke is also on course for a season-best when it comes to winner after reaching 45 on Inn The Bull, equalling his previous top score.

And he was delighted with the way the 10-1 shot, making his first jumps start for trainer Alastair Ralph, rose to the top in the Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

He said: "He’s dropped a long way in the weights and had some smart form for Alan King so it wasn't much of a surprise what he has done.

“He was just struggling on the ground but when we straightened up he really put the turbo on and kicked away.”

Monday’s card was the final fixture of the 2020-21 season at Huntingdon although punters don't have to wait too long for the first race day of the new season, that takes place on Thursday, May 6.