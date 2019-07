The Stukeley Meadows star lines up in the British Final at the National Speedway Stadium, in Manchester, on Monday.

And King is convinced a repeat of his 2016 triumph - the biggest success of his long career - is a possibility.

The 32 year-old, who also finished on the rostrum when third in 2015, told the Hunts Post: "I know I'm capable of winning the title back.

"It was a brilliant feeling to become British champion and it's something I'd love to experience again.

"The British Final is one of the highlights of the year and it's a meeting I'm looking forward to massively.

"I always believe in my ability and I'm going there with the aim of getting onto the top step of the podium.

"I've been injury hit in the last couple of years since I won the title, but touch wood I'm fit and in good form this year."

Being British champion comes with the added prize of a wildcard appearance in the British Grand Prix - a round of the World Championship held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

King raced in that event after his 2016 title success.

He is enjoying an excellent 2019 season for his two clubs - Sheffield in the SGB Premiership and Sheffield in the SGB Championship.

The British Final is being screened live by BT Sport.