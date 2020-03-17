Huntingdon racer Danny King (centre) following his Ben Fund Bonanza triumph with runner up Steve Worrall (left) and third-placed Josh Auty (right). Picture: IAN RISPIN Huntingdon racer Danny King (centre) following his Ben Fund Bonanza triumph with runner up Steve Worrall (left) and third-placed Josh Auty (right). Picture: IAN RISPIN

King roared to glory in the Ben Fund Bonanza individual event staged at Scunthorpe.

The former British champion racked up 13 points from his five heats before leading from start to finish in the final of an event which raises vital funds for the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund to support injured stars.

“I’m delighted to win the first meeting of the year,” said King.

“To be honest there was a big downer among the riders and the fans as we’re all worried about what the future holds.

Danny King celebrates his Ben Fund Bonanza success with a wheelie. Picture: IAN RISPIN Danny King celebrates his Ben Fund Bonanza success with a wheelie. Picture: IAN RISPIN

“But we had to go out there and put on a show and it was great to come away as the winner.

“We’re all keeping our fingers crossed the season can get going as soon as possible, but it’s obviously out of our hands.

“It’s a tough time for us as we don’t earn if we don’t ride.”

Speedway, like all sports, is currently in limbo due to the Coronavirus outbreak with the season, due to start this month, expected to be delayed by several weeks.

King, 33, will again race for Ipswich in the sport’s top flight – the SGB Premiership – in 2020 and will also captain Poole in the SGB Championship – the second tier.