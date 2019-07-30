The Huntingdon racer was left with mixed emotions after finishing as runner-up at the National Speedway Stadium, in Manchester. The 32 year-old topped the scores in the qualifying heats with 14 points - four victories and a second place from his five outings - but was then beaten by Peterborough rider Charles Wright in the Grand Final. And while King was initially disappointed to have been unable to follow up his 2016 triumph, he declared himself happy with his progress since returning from a career-threatening arm injury which caused him to miss most of 2018. King said: