Danny King (blue helmet) does battle in the Grand Final of the British Final. Picture: IAN CHARLES Danny King (blue helmet) does battle in the Grand Final of the British Final. Picture: IAN CHARLES

The Huntingdon racer was left with mixed emotions after finishing as runner-up at the National Speedway Stadium, in Manchester.

The 32 year-old topped the scores in the qualifying heats with 14 points - four victories and a second place from his five outings - but was then beaten by Peterborough rider Charles Wright in the Grand Final.

And while King was initially disappointed to have been unable to follow up his 2016 triumph, he declared himself happy with his progress since returning from a career-threatening arm injury which caused him to miss most of 2018.

King said: "It's frustrating to miss out but I gave it everything.

"The British Final is always a hard meeting on a great race track, but I felt really good all night.

"Not winning the title is hard to take after topping the points standings, but it all came down to one race and I couldn't quite make it my own. Fair play to Charles as he deserves the win.

"Of course I wish I could have gone one better - that's only natural after being the runner-up.

"But I have to remember that a year ago I wasn't sure if I would ever race again so on reflection I have to be happy."

King, who races for Ipswich and Sheffield, has now finished on every step of the podium at the British Final after a third place in 2015 and victory in 2016.