News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Disappointment for racegoers as Huntingdon keeps remaining meetings behind closed doors

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:22 PM March 3, 2021   
A general view of Huntingdon Racecourse

Huntingdon Racecourse has made the decision to keep racegoers away from their remaining meetings this season. - Credit: ALAN CROWHURST/PA

Huntingdon Racecourse have opted to keep their remaining fixtures behind closed doors despite the possibility of fans returning to the track. 

Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, May 17 was touted as the earliest date for fans to be allowed into sporting venues. 

But while there are two race days scheduled for after that, Huntingdon have said they will remain off limits to punters as the course recovers from the ravages of winter. 

The statement said: "We have been significantly affected by sustained flooding this winter, which has been the worst in recent memory and the required investigative and restorative work to repair damage to some of our facilities is already underway. 

"We apologise for any disappointment this may cause. 

"We are doing all that we can to ensure the necessary work is completed as soon as possible and we look forward to welcoming you back to the course as soon as we are able." 

The course has three dates in March, including this Sunday, and one in April before the May pair. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute to ‘inspirational ‘ teacher and family man Dan King
  2. 2 Police get 198 calls for Covid rule breakers - including groups in Brampton
  3. 3 Huntingdon man due in court for suspected drug deal charge
  1. 4 St Neots primary school receives recognition for PE provision
  2. 5 Nearly a million trees planted alongside A14 die and need replacing
  3. 6 The historical legend of Brampton and Samuel Pepys fortune
  4. 7 Outrage as racist graffiti is daubed on Huntingdon restaurant
  5. 8 Lockdown robot project for Great Staughton family
  6. 9 Why are we having to drive round Huntingdonshire dodging potholes!
  7. 10 Residents complain of 'disgusting smell' coming from landfill site
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Large scale vaccine centre to open at Priory Centre in St Neots

Large scale vaccine centre to open in St Neots today (Friday)

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 26.

Updated

St Ives murder: victim named

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. 

St Ives murder: man charged

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Kara Boyd, who owns the Fairy Dog Mother in Fenstanton 

Plans to repair iconic clock tower at the centre of the village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus