Disappointment for racegoers as Huntingdon keeps remaining meetings behind closed doors

Published: 3:22 PM March 3, 2021

Huntingdon Racecourse has made the decision to keep racegoers away from their remaining meetings this season.

Huntingdon Racecourse have opted to keep their remaining fixtures behind closed doors despite the possibility of fans returning to the track.

Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, May 17 was touted as the earliest date for fans to be allowed into sporting venues.

But while there are two race days scheduled for after that, Huntingdon have said they will remain off limits to punters as the course recovers from the ravages of winter.

The statement said: "We have been significantly affected by sustained flooding this winter, which has been the worst in recent memory and the required investigative and restorative work to repair damage to some of our facilities is already underway.

"We apologise for any disappointment this may cause.

"We are doing all that we can to ensure the necessary work is completed as soon as possible and we look forward to welcoming you back to the course as soon as we are able."

The course has three dates in March, including this Sunday, and one in April before the May pair.