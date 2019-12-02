The 50th anniversary staging of the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase has attracted a host of top entries - including the past two winners.

Charbel, who triumphed 12 months ago for trainer Kim Bailey, is back to defend his crown in the Grade 2 contest which boasts prize money of £65,000.

His rivals could include Top Notch, who won the race in 2017 for triner Nicky Henderson when it was moved to Taunton due to snow.

Huntingdon Racecourse general manager Liam Johnson said: "We are thrilled by the quality of the entries for this year's Fitzdares Peterborough Chase.

"Sunday is going to be a very special occasion for us as we mark a half-century of the race most famously associated with Huntingdon Racecourse.

"Some of the most famous racehorses of the last 50 years have contested the race, including the legendary Desert Orchid, Edredon Bleu, Best Mate, Wayward Lad and One Man, and I'm sure we're in for another great renewal in 2019."

Gordon Elliott, who has sent out Tiger Roll to win the Grand National for the last two seasons, has entered Alpha Des Obeaux with the horse seeking a first win outside Ireland.

As well as Top Notch, Nicky Henderson - who has provided the winner of the race on six occasions - has entered three other horses, including the high class Might Bite, Haldon Gold Cup winner Janika and Theinval.

Trainer Warren Greatrex has entered La Bague Au Roi who has won 14 of her 21 starts, while there is a strong contender from the north in Grade 1 winner Waiting Patiently for Ruth Jefferson.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls goes with Galway Plate winner Black Corton, Alan King will have high hopes for Sceau Royal and Cheltenham Festival runner-up Aso - who finished second in the Ryanair Chase - represents Venetia Williams, The 16-strong entries are completed by Born Survivor, Dolos, Hell's Kitchen, Kauto Riko and Militarian.

Racing gets underway at 12.30pm with gates opening two hours earlier. The Fitzdares Peterborough Chase goes off at 2pm.

The seven-race card also features the Fitzdares Henrietta Knight Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - a Listed bumper - at 3pm.

Admission is £19 for adults with tickets available in advance at https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/huntingdon or on 0844 579 3007.

Senior citizens receive a £5 discount on the day while accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted free of charge.

Half-price admission is available to racegoers aged between 18 and 24 by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk.