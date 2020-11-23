Action from the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON Action from the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

Trained by Olly Murphy in Warwickshire and sent off as the 7-4 favourite for the two-mile maiden hurdle, he left the field trailing in his wake after hitting the front before the second from last hurdle.

Action from the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON Action from the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

The effortless 15-length victory was his first in four attempts under jockey Fergus Gregory.

First Man was the winner of race six at the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON First Man was the winner of race six at the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

That was in race two and in division two 30 minutes later Glory And Honour landed broke his duck for trainer Tom Lacey.

Diva De Vassy was a winner at the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON Diva De Vassy was a winner at the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

The 10-11 favourite disputed the lead from the outset and saw off a sustained challenge for rider Johnny Burke from Camprond to win going away.

Action from the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON Action from the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

Race three saw an eventful mares’ novices’ chase won by 40-1 outsider Diva De Vassy.

Commander Rocks won the eighth race of the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON Commander Rocks won the eighth race of the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

The drama began when Sheeza Legend fell at the first, bringing down Momella in the process, leaving Diva De Vassy in front.

And she was never headed again, with 11-10 market leader Midnightreferendum departing three from the end when she was only two lengths behind.

The winner, from the Jennie Candlish yard and ridden by Page Fuller, was the only four-year-old in the field and received both an age and weight allowance from her six rivals.

There was a local winner in the feature race, a two-mile handicap hurdle for female jockeys only.

Ridden by amateur Gina Andrews, Xcitations, part of Pam Sly’s yard at Thorney, east of Peterborough, ran down the Paul Nicholls-trained Friend Or Foe in an exciting finish.

An indifferent round of jumping wasn’t enough to deprive Awake At Midnight, ridden for the first time with blinkers, to victory under jockey Tom O’Brien.

It was the eight-year-old’s first success in two years for trainer Philip Hobbs.

Stamina was needed in two races, both run over three miles and a furlong.

First Man took the handicap at odds of 12-1 for Oliver Greenall with Ross Turner aboard, while Golden Gift, trained by 11-time champion trainer Nicolls, was successful in the maiden hurdle 35 minutes later.

The afternoon ended with the closest finish of the day, a nose separating Paul D’Arcy’s Newmarket-trained Commander Rocks and The Turtle Said, representing Fergal O’Brien.

The next meeting on Sunday, December 6 is usually the biggest of the year and features the Grade 2 Peterborough Chase.

It will again be behind closed doors but four races will be live on ITV4 and all seven will be shown on Racing TV.