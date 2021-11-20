Huntingdon appoint Roderick Duncan as new clerk of the course ahead of Peterborough Chase

There is a new clerk of the course at Huntingdon Racecourse. - Credit: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

A new clerk of Huntingdon Racecourse will take up his new role just in time for the highlight of the season - the Peterborough Chase.

Roderick Duncan will take on the part-time role from December 3, two days before the meeting containing the headline grade two race.

Duncan, who succeeds Jack Pryor, has worked in racing for 14 years, primarily as clerk of the course at Southwell and Doncaster, overseeing improvements to the racing facilities and race programmes at both.

Pryor meanwhile is set to take on a dual role with the Jockey Club, as well as continuing as clerk at Market Rasen, ending a five-year association with Huntingdon.

Duncan said: "Being born and bred in East Anglia, as well as now living near Newmarket, this feels very much like coming home.

"Huntingdon was one of the first racecourses I ever visited and I can’t wait to begin working with the team with some top-quality jump racing coming up."

Huntingdon general manager James Wilcox added: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming Roderick as we prepare for some of our biggest fixtures throughout the winter, alongside the ongoing works to reinstate our facilities following severe flooding."