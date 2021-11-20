News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huntingdon appoint Roderick Duncan as new clerk of the course ahead of Peterborough Chase

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:17 AM November 20, 2021
There is a new clerk of the course at Huntingdon Racecourse.

There is a new clerk of the course at Huntingdon Racecourse. - Credit: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

A new clerk of Huntingdon Racecourse will take up his new role just in time for the highlight of the season - the Peterborough Chase.

Roderick Duncan will take on the part-time role from December 3, two days before the meeting containing the headline grade two race.

Duncan, who succeeds Jack Pryor, has worked in racing for 14 years, primarily as clerk of the course at Southwell and Doncaster, overseeing improvements to the racing facilities and race programmes at both.

Pryor meanwhile is set to take on a dual role with the Jockey Club, as well as continuing as clerk at Market Rasen, ending a five-year association with Huntingdon.

Duncan said: "Being born and bred in East Anglia, as well as now living near Newmarket, this feels very much like coming home.

"Huntingdon was one of the first racecourses I ever visited and I can’t wait to begin working with the team with some top-quality jump racing coming up."

Huntingdon general manager James Wilcox added: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming Roderick as we prepare for some of our biggest fixtures throughout the winter, alongside the ongoing works to reinstate our facilities following severe flooding."

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1
  2. 2 Walk to support St Neots businessman after motor neurone diagnosis
  3. 3 Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton
  1. 4 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
  2. 5 Tribute to lorry driver with 'cheerful Northern smile'
  3. 6 Christmas Light Switch On's are back this year
  4. 7 Middlefield Primary Academy unveil peaceful play area
  5. 8 Former St John Ambulance volunteer dyes his hair and beard for charity
  6. 9 Delays on A1 after road collision on Black Cat Roundabout
  7. 10 Visiting restrictions reinstated at our hospitals
Horse Racing
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new special education needs school in St Ives.

Education News

Plans for new school for St Ives announced

Hannah Brown

Logo Icon
Petrica Lescaru, 27, was sentenced to seven years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Rapist assaulted woman at home in Huntingdon after she 'turned him down'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Lorry fire closes A1M near Sawtry.

Cambs Live

Lorry fire in 'serious collision' closes A1M near Sawtry

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon