Lord Sparky gets another winning feeling at Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:27 PM March 22, 2021   
Action from the November 21 meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse.

Huntingdon Racecourse held a meeting on St Patrick's Day. - Credit: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

While all eyes may have been on the traditional St Patrick's Day excitement at the Cheltenham Festival, Huntingdon racecourse had a seven-race card of their own.

It proved fruitful for Lord Sparky as he claimed a third career win, all of them at Huntingdon, in the Guaranteed for Cheltmas Handicap Chase. Jockey Robert Dunne put the gelding on the front with two fences to go and ensured the victory from there.

Brian Hughes picked up a third win at the track this season on board the Lucy Wadham-trained Bombyx in a maiden hurdle, surviving a mistake at the last to finish seven lengths clear of Potenza.

And there was a one-two-three for Irish horses in a novice hurdle. Dunne picked up another win, this time partnering Neil Mulholland's Solwara One, with Macfin and Druim Samhraidh finishing behind them.

Mahler's First took the spoils in the Cheltmas Handicap Chase while there were handicap hurdles success for Powerston Park and Candy Lou.

Washington was the winner of the last-race bumper.

