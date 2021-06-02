Gary Moore promises to come back to Huntingdon after clinching racing success

Published: 5:06 PM June 2, 2021

Gary Moore has promised to return to Huntingdon after being crowned leading trainer at the Cambridgeshire track for the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: SIMON COOPER/PA

Gary Moore has pledged to continue to support Huntingdon with regular runners after ending the 2020-21 season as the leading trainer at the track.

The West Sussex handler topped the standings at the Cambridgeshire course after landing six winners between September and May.

The sixth in the final meeting of the season saw him nose ahead of Jonjo O’Neill and Paul Nicholls, a first career win for Robin’s Dream coming in the Huntingdon Annual Badge Holders Maiden Hurdle.

Moore said: “It wasn’t until Jack Pryor (clerk of the course) told me I was in the running for it that I realised how close I was, but I had always planned on running Robin’s Dream there.

"I will always run my horses at Huntingdon when I can as I have a little bit of luck there and it is a track that suits a lot of my horses."

Reflecting on the victories that helped him clinch the Huntingdon title Moore, picked out the back-to-back wins secured by Kloud Gate, who only returned to action in November after spending 678 days off the track, as his most satisfying.

He said: “Kloud Gate has had his problems along the way and it was only the other year he was sent off favourite for the Lanzarote at Kempton.

“He was put up seven pounds for his first win at Huntingdon but he shrugged that off the other day. It seems to be a track he likes and he would be the most fitting of my winners.”

Robbie Dunne secured the honour of being crowned leading rider at the track in another contest that went down to the wire.

He was one of four jockeys entering the final meeting with five winners to his name, with the success on board the Tom Gretton-trained Bagan prevailed by half a length in division one of the Tickets Available For Boxing Day Handicap Hurdle.

Both winners as well as second and third in each competition received decreasing numbers of the Fairfax Saddles training system.

James Wilcox, general manager of Huntingdon Racecourse said: "A huge thanks to Fairfax Saddles who have been a loyal supporter over the last couple of seasons.

"It is fantastic to grow our partnership this year and provide an excellent prize for those racing at Huntingdon."





“Fairfax have been involved throughout the season, not only sponsoring the prize for the leading trainer and jockey of the season but also awarding a Fairfax Bridle to every winning horse throughout the season.”