Huntingdon's Molly Sutherland strikes gold with University of Texas at El Paso scholarship

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:36 PM April 28, 2021   
Poster announcing Molly Sutherland's signing in Texas.

The University of Texas in El Paso have signed Huntingdon's Molly Sutherland to a four-year scholarship. - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

Even Google might struggle to tell you the best way from Huntingdon to Texas but Molly Sutherland knows - simply be rather good at football.

The 18-year-old who is a student at St Peter's sixth form has won herself a four-year scholarship at the University of Texas in El Paso.

Nicknamed the Miners the team are part of NCAA Division One and play their away games across the southern states of the USA.

Molly Sutherland of Huntingdon

Huntingdon's Molly Sutherland will spend the next four years playing football with the University of Texas in El Paso. - Credit: MOLLY SUTHERLAND

Sutherland was born and bred in Hartford and currently plays her football with Ipswich Town Ladies, captaining their U21 academy side.

She previously played for Leicester City RTC, St Ives Rangers, Cambridge United and Huntingdon Town Rowdies.

Although she will be sorry to be leaving mum Rachel, dad Jason and sister Niamh 
for such a long time, she says she is really looking forward to beginning her new adventure in July, with the only concern being having to get used to calling the game soccer and not football.

Football
Huntingdon News

