The club are now based at Northstowe Secondary School in Longstanton and St Ives were the first visitors for an East Hockey League Division Four North West (South) fixture.

The rain that tipped down didn’t dampen spirits either and Huntingdon looked comfortable in their new surroundings from the off.

They were a goal to the good by half-time, Emily Skidmore latching onto the end of a well-worked move, and they added another two in the second period with relentless attacking, Skidmore getting her second and Natalie Park the third after good work from captain Cora Davies.

St Ives pulled one back in the closing few minutes but the final whistle brought celebrations for the hosts.

Huntingdon Ladies train at Kimbolton School at 7.30pm each Tuesday and players of any age or ability are welcome.