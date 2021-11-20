News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huge medal haul for Huntingdon Gymnastics Club at regional finals

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:44 AM November 20, 2021
Huntingdon Gymnastics Club won 14 medals at the Classic Challenge Copper Level Competition in Ipswich.

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club won 14 medals at the Classic Challenge Copper Level Competition in Ipswich. - Credit: HUNTINGDON GYMNASTICS

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club enjoyed a medal-laden trip to the regional finals - with five of their talented young stars shining brightly.

The Classic Challenge Copper Level Competition was the quintet's first since the restrictions and pitted the top three gymnasts from each county across East Anglia.

Alexia Spencer of Huntingdon Gymnastics was third overall and won two individual golds.

Alexia Spencer of Huntingdon Gymnastics was third overall and won two individual golds. - Credit: HUNTINGDON GYMNASTICS

Alexia Spencer’s efforts in the nine-years category started the medal rush as she picked up third overall with gold on the floor and vault.

Scarlet Hyde claimed the 12 years' title with a superb performance across all four apparatus, taking gold on vault and floor and bronze on bars.

Training partner Amber Morgan just missed out on the overall podium in fourth but took gold on bars and beam and bronze on vault.

Jocelyn Spencer was second overall in the 10-11 years group with individual gold on beam and silver on vault.

Hana Tatano worked well across the four apparatus for 11th place finish with a brilliant fourth on the floor.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1
  2. 2 Walk to support St Neots businessman after motor neurone diagnosis
  3. 3 Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton
  1. 4 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
  2. 5 Tribute to lorry driver with 'cheerful Northern smile'
  3. 6 Christmas Light Switch On's are back this year
  4. 7 Middlefield Primary Academy unveil peaceful play area
  5. 8 Former St John Ambulance volunteer dyes his hair and beard for charity
  6. 9 Delays on A1 after road collision on Black Cat Roundabout
  7. 10 Visiting restrictions reinstated at our hospitals

Club coaches Rosie Stanford and Charlotte McKenna said: "We are incredibly proud of all the girls who have worked tirelessly to get back to competitive action.

"The results at the regional finals were just reward for all their efforts."

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new special education needs school in St Ives.

Education News

Plans for new school for St Ives announced

Hannah Brown

Logo Icon
Petrica Lescaru, 27, was sentenced to seven years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Rapist assaulted woman at home in Huntingdon after she 'turned him down'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Lorry fire closes A1M near Sawtry.

Cambs Live

Lorry fire in 'serious collision' closes A1M near Sawtry

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon