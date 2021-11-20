Huge medal haul for Huntingdon Gymnastics Club at regional finals
- Credit: HUNTINGDON GYMNASTICS
Huntingdon Gymnastics Club enjoyed a medal-laden trip to the regional finals - with five of their talented young stars shining brightly.
The Classic Challenge Copper Level Competition was the quintet's first since the restrictions and pitted the top three gymnasts from each county across East Anglia.
Alexia Spencer’s efforts in the nine-years category started the medal rush as she picked up third overall with gold on the floor and vault.
Scarlet Hyde claimed the 12 years' title with a superb performance across all four apparatus, taking gold on vault and floor and bronze on bars.
Training partner Amber Morgan just missed out on the overall podium in fourth but took gold on bars and beam and bronze on vault.
Jocelyn Spencer was second overall in the 10-11 years group with individual gold on beam and silver on vault.
Hana Tatano worked well across the four apparatus for 11th place finish with a brilliant fourth on the floor.
Club coaches Rosie Stanford and Charlotte McKenna said: "We are incredibly proud of all the girls who have worked tirelessly to get back to competitive action.
"The results at the regional finals were just reward for all their efforts."