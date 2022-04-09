Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon Gymnastics Clubs talented girls enjoy success at Peterborough

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:32 AM April 9, 2022
There was success across the board for Huntingdon Gymnastics Club at a competition in Peterborough.

Fifteen women’s artistic gymnasts from the club heading to the event hosted by Spiral Gymnastics, a number that thrilled the coaches.

For some this was their first real competition but all 15 passed their grade, and thirteen were placed either first, second or third in their age groups.

Josie McKew took first and Ava Jacklin second in the club six category while in the compulsory six group Lilah Rowell Herman was second and Gracie Baker third.

In the club five Pattie Dobbyne was first with Kayley Wixon the first in the 10-11 age group.

The regional four saw Madison Brocklebank and Poppy Younger (11-12) first and Tabbitha Norton (11-12) second while in regional three Emily Randerson (11-12) and Rose Ellis (13+) were second.

Lastly in regional two there was firsts for Lauren Morehen (12-13) and Niamh Matthews (14+).

Charlotte McKenna, deputy head of women’s artistic at Huntingdon said: "It was a great result for the gymnasts and the club, I am so proud of all of them.

"A massive well done to all the girls and the team back at Huntingdon."

