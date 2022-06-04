Huntingdon gymnasts add more silverware to the bulging trophy cabinet

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club have yet more champions to add their already long list after an enjoyable trip to Suffolk.

The squad travelled in numbers to the Pipersvale Gym Club for the Ipswich club's Champions Cup and returned with 31 medals and four trophies,





It began with competition for the U12 and U14 age groups.

Olek Pospiech, Alex Shirley, Jaden Colman, Codi Hurd and Sunny Mayo of Huntingdon Gymnasrtics Club. - Credit: HUNTINGDON GYMNASTICS

Codi Hurd (12), Alex Shirley (12), Jaden Colman (14), Olek Pospiech (14) and Sunny Mayo (14) competed over the six pieces of apparatus and it was Colman who came out on top for the U14 all-around with a score of 71.150.

He also claimed gold on pommel horse, vault, parallel bars and high bar while team-mate Pospiech took a bronze in the vault.

In the U12s Hurd was fifth overall and took silver medals on the pommel horse and rings.

Niall Hooton, Ryan Cirino and Sol Scott of Huntingdon Gymnastics Club. - Credit: HUNTINGDON GYMNASTICS

The U16s and U18s followed them but it did not signal a change in the medal rush.

Sol Scott (16), Ryan Cirino (17) and Niall Hooton (18) all competed with the former taking the top prize in the U16 category, winning the all-around with a score of 75.350, helped by a further gold on pommel horse, with silvers on floor, parallel bars and high bar and a bronze on vault.

A score of 74.700, was enough to give Cirino the U18 all-around, adding gold on pommel horse, silvers on rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar and a bronze on floor.

Newly-crowned Irish champion Hooton was second with 74.350 all round score but he also claimed gold on floor, rings, vault and parallel bars, a silver on pommel and a bronze on high bar.

The Pipersvale Cup though was the one they were all after, awarded by combing one gymnast from each age group.

Huntingdon were able to enter two teams and it was the trio of Hurd, Colman and Scott who took the pot home with a total score of 215.35.