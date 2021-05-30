News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huntingdon gymnast named as reserve for Team GB spot at the Tokyo Olympics

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:13 PM May 30, 2021   
Huntingdon Gymnastics Club's Jake Jarman

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club's Jake Jarman has been named as Team GB reserve for the Tokyo Olympics. - Credit: HUNTINGDON GYMNASTICS CLUB

Huntingdon gymnast Jake Jarman has been selected as reserve for the Great Britain squad travelling to Tokyo.

The 19-year-old who trains at Huntingdon Gymnastics Club placed 10th in the all-around competition at the European Championships in Basel last month and has continued to work hard since returning from Switzerland.

It has been a year that has heavily disrupted his training schedule but he has been able to get some good sessions in at the national squad gym in Lilleshall.

Coach Ben Howells said: “I’m extremely impressed with how Jake has embraced all the difficulties, goals, trials and targets set out in front of him and it’s been really positive to see how he has achieved all that has been required of him.”

Double Olympic champion, Max Whitlock, leads the male British challenge in the Japanese capital, and will be joined by current world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, current British all-around champion James Hall and 2021 European medallist Giarnni Regini-Moran, all three of whom will be making their Olympic debut.

Olympics
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three men broke into the premises of St Ives Tackle, last Thursday night (May 20)

Video

Do you recognise men caught on CCTV breaking into fishing tackle shop?

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Indian variant of Covid-19

Data

Small number of Indian variant cases in Hunts but tougher restrictions...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
General view of the Cambridge United badge

Football

St Neots Town sign Cambridge United trio for new Southern League season

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
lovely views outdoor decks facilities

Home of the week: Stylish house boat in peaceful setting on the River Ouse

Property Writer

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus