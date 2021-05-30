Huntingdon gymnast named as reserve for Team GB spot at the Tokyo Olympics

Published: 6:13 PM May 30, 2021

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club's Jake Jarman has been named as Team GB reserve for the Tokyo Olympics. - Credit: HUNTINGDON GYMNASTICS CLUB

Huntingdon gymnast Jake Jarman has been selected as reserve for the Great Britain squad travelling to Tokyo.

The 19-year-old who trains at Huntingdon Gymnastics Club placed 10th in the all-around competition at the European Championships in Basel last month and has continued to work hard since returning from Switzerland.

It has been a year that has heavily disrupted his training schedule but he has been able to get some good sessions in at the national squad gym in Lilleshall.

Coach Ben Howells said: “I’m extremely impressed with how Jake has embraced all the difficulties, goals, trials and targets set out in front of him and it’s been really positive to see how he has achieved all that has been required of him.”

Double Olympic champion, Max Whitlock, leads the male British challenge in the Japanese capital, and will be joined by current world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, current British all-around champion James Hall and 2021 European medallist Giarnni Regini-Moran, all three of whom will be making their Olympic debut.