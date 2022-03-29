Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Golden delight for Huntingdon gymnast Jarman

Lee Power

Published: 4:30 PM March 29, 2022
Huntingdon Gymnastics Club's Jake Jarman celebrates

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club's Jake Jarman celebrates - Credit: Guntingdon Gymnastics Club

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club's Jake Jarman was celebrating after winning gold in floor and vault at the British Championships in Liverpool.

The 20-year-old scored 14.400 on floor and 14.649 in the vault, having recovered from recent injuries, and added silver in the pommel horse final and all-around bronze in the senior age group.

He will now travel to the Bake World Cup event.

Five other club gymnasts took part, with Sol Scott, 14, finishing fourth in the under-16 parallel bars and vault despite feeling unwell.

Jaden Coleman had top-10 finishes in the all-round, pommel and vault in a pool of 64 gymnasts, while Niall Hooton, Joshua Papworth and Ryan Cirino all competed well in the under-18 group.

Cirino was ninth overall, having finished fifth at the English Championships, and also made the pommel and parallel bars finals.

Hooton made the floor final with a score of 13.000 and was ranked in the top 15 for the all-around, while Papworth was 24th of Britain's top 36 juniors.

Huntingdon coach Ben Howells said: "I'm extremely proud of all our gymnasts performances and eternally grateful to the team as a whole."

