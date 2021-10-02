Huntingdon gymnasts shine bright at regional setworks qualifiers

Published: 11:30 AM October 2, 2021

The first competition in many months for some and in some cases the first competition ever produced stunning results for Huntingdon Gymnastics Club.

In total 17 from the club took part in the Regional Setworks Qualifiers Competition in Ipswich with .

The youngest to travel were seven-year-old Aston Mist, Sasha Hide and Luke Boyle while eight-year-old Theo Simcock-Simms came fourth to reach his first national finals.

George Sabine and Finlay Ashby will join him in the team for the finals, the 10-year-olds finishing third and sixth, as will Alex Shirley, 11, who won silver.

A perfect 10 on pommel took Riley Scarfe to the bronze and in the club level above, Sunny Mayo and Jaden Coleman took silver and bronze to advance.

Sol Scott claimed gold in the elite group grade six while Codi Hurd took silver in grade three. They qualified with grade five duo Matteo Padoan and Aleksander Pospiech.

In total 11 of the club's 14 eligible gymnasts are through to November's national finals while the qualifying event also saw 17-year-old gymnasts Niall Hooton and Josh Papworth judging for the first time.