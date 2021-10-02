News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huntingdon gymnasts shine bright at regional setworks qualifiers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:30 AM October 2, 2021   
Huntingdon Gymnastics Club claimed a superb medal haul at a meet in Ipswich.

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club claimed a superb medal haul at a meet in Ipswich. - Credit: HUNTINGDON GYMNASTICS

The first competition in many months for some and in some cases the first competition ever produced stunning results for Huntingdon Gymnastics Club.

In total 17 from the club took part in the Regional Setworks Qualifiers Competition in Ipswich with .

The youngest to travel were seven-year-old Aston Mist, Sasha Hide and Luke Boyle while eight-year-old Theo Simcock-Simms came fourth to reach his first national finals.

George Sabine and Finlay Ashby will join him in the team for the finals, the 10-year-olds finishing third and sixth, as will Alex Shirley, 11, who won silver.

A perfect 10 on pommel took Riley Scarfe to the bronze and in the club level above, Sunny Mayo and Jaden Coleman took silver and bronze to advance.

Sol Scott claimed gold in the elite group grade six while Codi Hurd took silver in grade three. They qualified with grade five duo Matteo Padoan and Aleksander Pospiech.

In total 11 of the club's 14 eligible gymnasts are through to November's national finals while the qualifying event also saw 17-year-old gymnasts Niall Hooton and Josh Papworth judging for the first time.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teacher to run London Marathon in memory of inspirational St Neots teen
  2. 2 Man in court for county lines drug dealing in Huntingdon
  3. 3 Pandora in Huntingdon has closed down
  1. 4 Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air
  2. 5 Former Vogue and GQ model buys historic landmark in Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers  
  4. 7 Banned driver rammed police car in bid to escape 
  5. 8 Watch the moment firefighters tackle Ely riverside boat blaze
  6. 9 Retired teacher, 82, charged with sexual offences against a child
  7. 10 And the new! Tobias Taylor becomes New Saints Boxing Club's first national title
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bevis Smith from St Neots was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday September 27. 

Cambs Live

St Neots rapist jailed for 11 years

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Woman dies and four remain in hospital following collision at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, on Friday September 24.

Cambs Live

Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Chaos at petrol stations across Huntingdonshire this weekend.

Cambs Live

Motorists urged not to 'panic buy' fuel as queues cause chaos across Hunts

Alexandra Collett and Clare Butler

Logo Icon
Police carried out the warrant on Friday (September 24) where they raided the property and arrested the man. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Suspected firearm and drugs found in raid on Huntingdon house

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon