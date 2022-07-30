Huntingdon' gymnast Jarman hails teammate after Commonwealth gold

The England team with their gold medals after winning the men's team final at Arena Birmingham on day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games - Credit: PA

Huntingdon Gymnastic Club's Jake Jarman paid tribute to team-mate Joe Fraser after England secured a famous team gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Fraser should, by all norms of medical advice, be sat in front on the sofa with his feet up.

It's just five weeks since he ruptured his appendix and three since he fractured his foot.

He surely shouldn't really be driving a car, let alone flinging himself in gravity-defying dizzying spins.

However, it was going to need more than a second opinion to keep this local lad from appearing in front of his home crowd in Birmingham.

And along with James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch, England defended their team gymnastics title, as Canada and a shell-shocked Cyprus completed the podium.

"What Joe did out there after everything he's been through, that was special," said Jarman.

"Seeing him struggle in the last few weeks has been hard because we’re a really close group, it's incredible to see how committed he was to getting here, it's so inspiring to see."

Jarman was named as a reserve for last year's Olympics aged just 19 and underlined his promise with two national titles at March's British Championships.

And he was watched by a vocal band of friends and family in Birmingham.

England's Jake Jarman in action during his pommel rotation of the men's team final - Credit: PA

"To be honest, I’m just trying to relive everything in my head," he added.

"I remember not even that long ago, still at Lilleshall prepping for this competition, it’s been over in a flash.

"I also want to make a special thanks to Ben Howells, my coach as well, he was out in the crowd, I haven’t seen him in a while. He’s my coach back in Huntingdon, he was very involved in the prep and the build-up to this competition. I just want to make sure I show my appreciation."

However, Jarman could have more golden nights to come at these Commonwealth Games, after he qualified to contest the all-around medals and the vault and floor finals next week.

"We’ve still got the finals to go and I’m really excited to get out there and compete again," he added.

"This is probably the biggest competition I’ve ever done, especially with the crowd. With all the support and everything it’s quite nerve-wracking. I feel like I should hopefully do my best performance but anything can happen on the day, but I can’t wait to compete again."

