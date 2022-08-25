Huntingdon gymnast Jarman turning heads with stunning progress

Great Britain's Jake Jarman celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's vault at the European Championships in Munich - Credit: PA

Jake Jarman’s gymnastics feats seem incomprehensible for mere mortals but even international gymnasts are being stopped in their tracks by his performances.

The 20-year-old came out of nowhere to become the face of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, claiming an unprecedented four gold medals in Birmingham including the all-around title.

He then backed that up with two European golds in Munich and it is in the vault where he is literally turning heads.

On that apparatus, Jarman became the first British man ever to win European gold, and he is doing so by attempting the hardest vaults in the sport – the iconic Dragulescu move and the even more difficult Yonekura vault.

As Beth Tweddle, the three-time world champion and London 2012 bronze medallist explains, what Jarman is doing goes beyond simply excelling in gymnastics.

“To watch those vaults, over the course of the Commonwealths and the Europeans people kept asking how hard those vaults are, it’s so hard to describe how difficult they are,” said Tweddle.

“I was talking to my husband and he was saying ‘it’s just a few more twists’. I was saying ‘you don’t understand’. For most gymnasts, you can try stuff into a pit, you can’t even try that vault into a pit, that’s how difficult it is.

“Gymnasts have to have spatial awareness due to the amount of rotations and twists in the air, but when you are doing the level of twists he is doing, you have to be really be able to identify between half, or one and a half or all the way up to three or three and a half.

“He has got another level of spatial awareness. I think he’s had that since he was little. It’s not necessarily something that you can train. He just spins so fast that he’s able to get all of those twists in, it’s incredible.

“It will have been very different for him when he went to the Europeans, people will have been stopping to watch him because yes, he’s got great gymnastics, but it’s gymnastics that some gymnasts can’t even attempt. So they are stopping to watch him and wondering how he even does it.”

Jarman’s emergence is all the more impressive considering he was only a reserve for last year’s Olympic team in Tokyo.

In the space of three weeks this summer, he went from being a highly-touted up-and-comer to the face of British gymnastics.

His achievements were recognised with a spot on the shortlist for the 2022 National Lottery Athlete of the Year.

For Tweddle, that experience last year when he was still just a teenager, will have been one of the major factors in his stratospheric rise this year.

She added: “For Jake, he was one of the ones who was caught in Covid. He turned senior as Covid hit so he hadn’t had his time to be seen on an international senior stage. We obviously knew about him, he was a reserve for Tokyo last year and I think he learned a huge amount going through that whole position of being a reserve, travelling with the team, seeing the whole set-up.

“This summer, we always knew he had the difficulty but there were areas where judges, if they wanted to deduct, there were areas to deduct, stepping on landings etc. But from the Commonwealth Games, straightaway, you could see a huge difference. In just under a year, you could see what a difference there was.”

