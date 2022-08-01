More gold medal joy for Huntingdon gymnast Jarman

England's Jake Jarman (centre) with his gold medal after winning the men's all round final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - Credit: PA

The future is now for Jake Jarman after adding all-around gymnastics gold to his team success at just 20 years of age.

The youngster from Huntingdon, who trained at the same club as London 2012 silver medallist and inspiration Louis Smith, upset the form book with a dazzling display at the Birmingham Arena to claim his second Commonwealth gold in three days.

He got the better of compatriot James Hall who was suffering with an ankle injury.

And having battled injuries of his own, Jarman was overwhelmed by the magnitude of what he had achieved.

He said: “I’m over the moon. It means the absolute world to me to have this preparation over the last few months really pay off. Especially at the back end of last year, having to push through injuries, it was an uncertain time, not knowing if I would be ready to compete at these competitions.

"But being here and being a part of this team, the amazing team that Team England have, it’s something I’ll always remember.

“I started in Huntingdon, I think I was about nine. In the 2012 we had a big screen up at the club, we had a projector and I remember watching (Louis) at that competition and seeing him do so well.

"I remember wanting to be like that, to have that opportunity. These competitions feel like a huge stepping stone on that way. After today, anything is possible.”

The all-English battle came down to the vault, where Jarman’s score of 15.300 swung the final his way for good.

And his decision to change vaults at the last minute proved to be a masterstroke.

He explained: “I normally do a different vault, it’s called a Dragulescu, it’s a double front somersault with a half-turn. It’s a slightly lower start value vault but recently it’s been a bit more inconsistent compared to my second vault.

“So I decided to swap it out, it’s a higher start value vault and it paid off. But I was a little nervous going into it because Friday night in the team final was the first time I’ve landed it in a competition. So it’s not technically as consistent competition-wise but I felt like I could do it and I felt like the audience and support behind me could help push for that vault.

“It’s difficult having to do that vault in a competition because it’s such a big vault. You can’t really prep for it like other vaults. A lot of it is a mental thing but I’ve put the work in.”

With Smith retired and Max Whitlock absent from these Games, it was an opportunity for a new star to step up. Jarman has two golds from two competitions and looks ready to step into that limelight.

