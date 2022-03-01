Benjamin Eyre ready for 2022 Commonwealth Games after Welsh title success

Huntingdon's Benjamin Eyre stands on top of the podium after winning gold in the all-round competition at the Welsh Artistic Gymnastics Championship. - Credit: WELSH GYMNASTICS

Huntingdon gymnast Benjamin Eyre is hoping that his new Welsh championship can be the start of a memorable 2022.

It was the 23-year-old's second title at the Welsh Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Cardiff and comes six years after his first.

He won with an all-around score of 76.636 to beat Theo-Amari Ochana of Heathrow Gymnastics Club and Swansea’s Emil Barber to gold.

And with five months to go until the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the win could prove timely for Eyre, who qualifies for Wales through his father Simon.

Huntingdon's Benjamin Eyre won three golds including the all-round title at the Welsh Artistic Gymnastics Championship. - Credit: WELSH GYMNASTICS

The Loughborough University student said: "It feels good. I managed to do five out of six clean routines.

"It was a tough competition and a long day but I managed to stay focused and I’m pleased with the result.

"It’s different [from his 2016 win]. I’ve changed a lot as a person so it feels a lot different.

“I do gymnastics because I enjoy it and it’s my passion, so to get medals is great but the main thing for me is to just enjoy what I do.

Eyre followed up on his all-around victory with two individual golds on rings and high bar.

If he were to be selected for the Welsh squad in Birmingham, it would be his second Commonwealth Games.

He competed in 2018 at the Gold Coast in Australia where he was part of the Wales team that finished seventh in the team all-around competition, top scoring in the high bar







