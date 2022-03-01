Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Benjamin Eyre ready for 2022 Commonwealth Games after Welsh title success

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:34 AM March 1, 2022
Huntingdon's Benjamin Eyre (middle) after winning all-round gold at the Welsh Artistic Gymnastics Championship.

Huntingdon's Benjamin Eyre stands on top of the podium after winning gold in the all-round competition at the Welsh Artistic Gymnastics Championship. - Credit: WELSH GYMNASTICS

Huntingdon gymnast Benjamin Eyre is hoping that his new Welsh championship can be the start of a memorable 2022.

It was the 23-year-old's second title at the Welsh Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Cardiff and comes six years after his first.

He won with an all-around score of 76.636 to beat Theo-Amari Ochana of Heathrow Gymnastics Club and Swansea’s Emil Barber to gold.

And with five months to go until the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the win could prove timely for Eyre, who qualifies for Wales through his father Simon.

Huntingdon's Benjamin Eyre won three golds including the all-round title at the Welsh Artistic Gymnastics Championship.

Huntingdon's Benjamin Eyre won three golds including the all-round title at the Welsh Artistic Gymnastics Championship. - Credit: WELSH GYMNASTICS

The Loughborough University student said: "It feels good. I managed to do five out of six clean routines.

"It was a tough competition and a long day but I managed to stay focused and I’m pleased with the result.

"It’s different [from his 2016 win]. I’ve changed a lot as a person so it feels a lot different.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police close Needingworth Road in St Ives after 'serious' crash
  2. 2 Firefighters 'significantly' held up after trying to 'negotiate parked vehicles'
  3. 3 HCVs banned from travelling through Huntingdonshire village
  1. 4 Traffic updates as delays build on A141 Spittals Way and B1044
  2. 5 Van driver, 67, arrested after Cambs motorist, 26, killed in A45 crash
  3. 6 Delays around St Ives A1096 road 
  4. 7 7 things you could do in Cambs in the 90s that you can’t do now
  5. 8 Police officer’s son denies murder of Rikki Neave 
  6. 9 Crowds in Cambridge as Hollywood superstar visits the city
  7. 10 Blaze rips through 'cannabis factory' house in quiet Cambridgeshire village

“I do gymnastics because I enjoy it and it’s my passion, so to get medals is great but the main thing for me is to just enjoy what I do.

Eyre followed up on his all-around victory with two individual golds on rings and high bar.

If he were to be selected for the Welsh squad in Birmingham, it would be his second Commonwealth Games.

He competed in 2018 at the Gold Coast in Australia where he was part of the Wales team that finished seventh in the team all-around competition, top scoring in the high bar



Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Ugg Mere Court Road in Ramsey Heights is to close fully for 17 weeks from March 7 due to repairs to a gas pipeline.

Cambs Live News

Gas pipeline repairs causes seventeen-week Cambridgeshire road closure

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A white Mercedes van was lurking outside Cambridgeshire schools 'blowing kisses and asking girls to get in'.

Cambs Live News

Van driver outside schools blows kisses and 'asks girls to get in'

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Police officers traced a lorry carrying 13 people to Cambridge Services.

Cambs Live News

Thirteen people found in back of lorry at Cambridge Services on A14

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The plans for new homes at Stilton were met with dismay said one councillor.

Housing News

'Dismay' over homes plans for village

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon