Trio from Huntingdon shine on the European stage at major footgolf tournament

Published: 3:18 PM October 8, 2021

Carl Boreham, Glyn Cooke and Adam Spratt were all part of the GB squad at the European Footgolf Tournament. - Credit: CARL BOREHAM

Three footgolf players from Huntingdon have returned from the European Footgolf Cup with plenty of pride and a bit of success.

Carl Boreham, Glyn Cooke and Adam Spratt travelled to Hungary after two years of qualifying earned them the right to represent GB.

The trio, who only took up the sport in the last four years, were up against some of the best players from across the globe.

Boreham and Cooke were in the individual over-45 category and while neither could pick up victories, the pair both put in respectable performances.

Spratt meanwhile had much more fortune and rewards as part of the men's squad in the team championship.

They comfortably finished first in their group and then battled through a tough quarter-final against Italy and a semi-final against Slovakia.

It put them up against France in the final and after an intense battle, it went right down to the wire.

In the end a 40m putt from Karl Baker-May on the 18th hole of the very last match handed GB the overall title.

Footgolf is the fastest growing sport in the world with over 25,000 members in the UK alone.