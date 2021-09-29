Huntingdon & District enjoy hugely successful weekend across all age groups

Published: 10:42 AM September 29, 2021

There were wins at Huntingdon & District Rugby Club for the two senior men's team and their U17 colts. - Credit: BELLWAY

It was a great weekend across all age groups at Huntingdon & District Rugby Club as the season gets into full swing.

The colts side got things going away to Shelford with two very close contests against the hosts and Bury St Edmunds.

Chris Jones, coach of the all-U17 side, said: "It was a great performance by the lads. We lost 21-17 to Shelford but we beat BSE in the second match.

"Sam, Paul and I are hugely proud and there was great support from the side-line too."

The first team continued the good feelings with a 25-10 win over Rushden & Higham in their first game of the new Midlands Division Three East (South) season.

The first points went to the visitors but Huntingdon raced clear from there, going 18-3 ahead before trading tries in the closing stages.

The seconds were also playing Rushden but their win was even more comfortable, cruising to a 78-5 victory.

Captain Matt Murphy said: "A special shout out to the two props who had a combined age of 101 while the man of the match went to Jace for his exceptional performance and first game as a hooker.

"The whole team played brilliantly and we’re excited for the next match."