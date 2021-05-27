News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Huntingdon & District Rugby Club boosted by Bellway sponsorship

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:43 AM May 27, 2021   
Huntingdon & District Rugby Club show off their newly-sponsored strips

Huntingdon & District Rugby Club show off their newly-sponsored strips. - Credit: HDRFC

Huntingdon & District Rugby Club will head into the new season with a new name across the front of the strips - after securing a £3,000 sponsorship deal.

Housebuilder Bellway, will sponsor the Racecourse-based club for three years and will provide the senior team with branded warm-up T-shirts and training tops.

Huntingdon chairman, Nick Wilcox, said: “We are very grateful to Bellway Eastern Counties and Bellway Northern Home Counties for their kind contribution, which will go a long way in enabling us to purchase much-needed equipment and supplies for our teams.

“We are particularly thankful for their sponsorship at time where many clubs are losing funding or struggling to find financial support from businesses.

“The club is organised exclusively by volunteers and backing from local people and businesses is essential to what we do.”

The club, which was established in 1935, has 15 teams with players of all ages and abilities, including three adult teams, as well as colts, veterans and juniors from U6 to U15.

Rugby
Huntingdon News

