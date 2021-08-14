Huntingdon & District Bowls League season set for thrilling finish

Published: 3:00 PM August 14, 2021

Huntingdon & District Bowls League season is set for a thrilling conclusion after the penultimate round of matches. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The Huntingdon & District Bowls League is poised for a thrilling conclusion following the penultimate round of matches.

St Neots have led Division One all season but could be pipped on the final day when they go to second-placed Brampton.

Only three points separate the two following maximum points for the leaders over St Ives, 71-46, and Brampton against White Hart, 94-21.

It is the battle at the bottom that will provide the fireworks on the final day of the Division Two campaign.

Royal Oak’s shock 63-49 win at second place Ramsey means they are now only one point behind Huntingdon in the second and final relegation place.

Ramsey's defeat also means Sawtry have been crowned champions following their 77-36 win over the Huntingdon side.

And it is all change at the top of Division Three after Houghton & Wyton jumped above leaders Papworth B thanks to a maximum haul of seven points in the 59-38 success.

They now lead by two points.

Ramsey B are the top dogs in Division Four with St Ives B confirmed as runners-up behind them.