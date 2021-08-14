News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huntingdon & District Bowls League season set for thrilling finish

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:00 PM August 14, 2021   
A view of Bowls at Broadway Bowling Club, Worcester. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Huntingdon & District Bowls League season is set for a thrilling conclusion after the penultimate round of matches. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The Huntingdon & District Bowls League is poised for a thrilling conclusion following the penultimate round of matches.

St Neots have led Division One all season but could be pipped on the final day when they go to second-placed Brampton.

Only three points separate the two following maximum points for the leaders over St Ives, 71-46, and Brampton against White Hart, 94-21.

It is the battle at the bottom that will provide the fireworks on the final day of the Division Two campaign.

Royal Oak’s shock 63-49 win at second place Ramsey means they are now only one point behind Huntingdon in the second and final relegation place.

Ramsey's defeat also means Sawtry have been crowned champions following their 77-36 win over the Huntingdon side.

And it is all change at the top of Division Three after Houghton & Wyton jumped above leaders Papworth B thanks to a maximum haul of seven points in the 59-38 success.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sacked boss offers £700k for homes council owned company may demolish
  2. 2 GCSE success for Huntingdon based motor mechanic
  3. 3 14-year-old boy struck in attempted robbery in Huntingdon
  1. 4 Five places to go in Huntingdonshire for afternoon tea
  2. 5 Driver who killed teenage cousin in crash avoids jail  
  3. 6 Petition launched to downgrade A1123 to a B road
  4. 7 Concerns over plans for medical waste incinerator in Hunts village
  5. 8 Afternoon tea to celebrate lift of restrictions
  6. 9 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle
  7. 10 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans

They now lead by two points.

Ramsey B are the top dogs in Division Four with St Ives B confirmed as runners-up behind them.

Bowls
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit are on scene

Delays expected and drivers warned to avoid area after HGV overturns

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Church Street in St Neots will be closed to traffic. 

Delays expected as road in St Neots closes until September

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Jon Cooper, 30, from Huntingdon

Huntingdon man jailed after weekend of threats and violence

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Dr Anitha Mathew's legacy lives on in Hinchingbrooke Hospital  

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Doctor’s legacy lives on in Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon