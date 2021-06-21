St Neots heading the field in Huntingdon & District Bowls League

Published: 11:25 AM June 21, 2021

There could be a new champion of Division One this season in the Hunts & District Bowls League. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

St Neots are heading the rest as Division One of the Huntingdon & Bowls League looks set for a new champion after two decades of dominance.

White Hart have been crowned top dogs in the division since 2001 but they are stuck at the other end of the table after the opening five games.

The tables in the Huntingdon & District Bowls League as at June 17. - Credit: H&DBL

St Neots meanwhile have lost just two rinks out of 15 in those five matches, their latest success coming in a 66-38 win away to Buckden A.

Ramsey meanwhile head both Division Two and Division Four with Houghton & Wyton the leaders in Division Three.

Three of the five preliminary round matches in the league's singles competitions have been played with victories for Mack May of Buckden, Brampton's Les Jeffs and Toby Furzeland of Sawtry.

Craig Sutherland of Eynesbury, the reigning champion from 2019 - the last time the competition was held, is involved in one of the two outstanding games at the first stage.