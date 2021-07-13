Huntingdon & Bowls District Bowls League reaches midway stage
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
The halfway stage of the Huntingdon & District Bowls League has already given a clue as to a possible outcome of the season.
St Neots A and Brampton A have pulled clear of the pack in Division One and look set to battle it out for the title while at the other end, White Hart's long run of success looks set to be over, with relegation on the cards.
Any one of St Ives A, Hemingford A or Buckden A could join them.
In Division Two it is Ramsey A and Sawtry A who are among the favourites to lift the crown with Hemingford B, Huntingdon A and Royal Oak set for demotion.
One point separates Houghton & Wyton A and Papworth B in Division Three with four being dragged into a relegation battle.
Ramsey B could make it a double celebration for the club if they hold onto their eight-point lead in Division Four. St Ives' B and C teams lead the chasing pack behind them.
