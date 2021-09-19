News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Finals day rounds off entertaining season in Huntingdon & District Bowls League

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM September 19, 2021   
St Neots A took the trophies in Hunts & District Bowls League Division One and the league triples.

St Neots A took the trophies in Hunts & District Bowls League Division One and the league triples. - Credit: HUNTINGDON & DISTRICT BOWLS

A fine day with the weather shone done a fine day for bowls as Huntingdon & District League held their finals day at Sawtry.

St Neots A and Somersham A battled it out in the triples final and although it stayed close for a while, Saints pulled clear in the last ends to win 78-58.

Johnny Wildman and his four grandsons were part of the victorious St Neots A team.

Johnny Wildman and his four grandsons were part of the victorious St Neots A team. - Credit: HUNTINGDON & DISTRICT BOWLS

It was an especially memorable win for the Wildman family as Johnny and his four grandsons made up five of the 12-strong team.

The singles final was played out between Les Jeffs of Brampton and Toby Furzeland of Sawtry.

Jeffs took an early lead and although Furzeland fought back, the Brampton man took the victory 21-11.

The winners of the Huntingdon & Bowls League trophies

The winners of the Huntingdon & Bowls League trophies: Les Jeffs (Brampton) singles, Robbie Barker (St Neots A) triples and Division One, Toby Furzeland (Sawtry A) Division Two, Andy Foad (Houghton & Wyton A) Division Three and Les Collyer (Ramsey B) Division Four. - Credit: HUNTINGDON & DISTRICT BOWLS

The league trophies were also presented to the winners. St Neots A also took the Division One title while Sawtry A, Houghton & Wyton A and Ramsey B were the winners in Division Two, Three and Four.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled
  2. 2 Drug dealer who 'exploited vulnerable people' linked to 101 wraps of cocaine
  3. 3 Man in his 80s dies in fatal Buckden Road crash at Brampton
  1. 4 Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer
  2. 5 Food business sponsors new kit for under-10s
  3. 6 Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre
  4. 7 Computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair who had links to St Ives dies aged 81
  5. 8 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
  6. 9 Freed from custody, animal rights campaigner back at Camp Beagle 
  7. 10 Concerns over planned travel hub at railway station
Bowls
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Taha Biston left victim paralysed

Cambs Live

Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police are asking if anyone recognises these ponies who were found on Somersham Road this morning.

Cambs Live

Police find string of ponies in middle of Cambridgeshire road

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Residents at Eynesbury's Mobile Home Park in St Neots are being charged £18 for water 

St Neots Mobile Home residents say they are facing 'water poverty'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police move into arrest John Curtin at Camp Beagle today 

Cambs Live

Camp Beagle protest arrest on suspicion of ‘intimidation’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon