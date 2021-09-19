Finals day rounds off entertaining season in Huntingdon & District Bowls League
- Credit: HUNTINGDON & DISTRICT BOWLS
A fine day with the weather shone done a fine day for bowls as Huntingdon & District League held their finals day at Sawtry.
St Neots A and Somersham A battled it out in the triples final and although it stayed close for a while, Saints pulled clear in the last ends to win 78-58.
It was an especially memorable win for the Wildman family as Johnny and his four grandsons made up five of the 12-strong team.
The singles final was played out between Les Jeffs of Brampton and Toby Furzeland of Sawtry.
Jeffs took an early lead and although Furzeland fought back, the Brampton man took the victory 21-11.
The league trophies were also presented to the winners. St Neots A also took the Division One title while Sawtry A, Houghton & Wyton A and Ramsey B were the winners in Division Two, Three and Four.
