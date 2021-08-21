Final games in Huntingdon & District Bowls League produce expected drama
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
The final week of action in the Huntingdon & District Bowls League had promised drama and it delivered in spades.
Division Three saw the biggest scrap. Papworth B picked up all seven points in a 61-41 win and left them level with leaders Houghton & Wyton after they only claimed five points in a 49-39 win over Sawtry.
However, Houghton took the title by a 12-bowl difference.
St Neots secured the Division One crown in relative ease, picking up maximum points in the win over nearest rivals Brampton.
The champions for the past 20 years, White Hart, saw their dynasty end with relegation although they finished with a stylish win over Eynesbury.
The top teams in Division Two tied their final game 56-56, meaning Sawtry beat Ramsey to the crown.
Ramsey B were already Division Four champions fortunately for them as they ended with a thumping defeat by second-placed St Ives, the maximum point-victory leaving Ives just a point adrift.
The league's two knockout finals take place at Sawtry Bowls Club on Sunday, September 5, starting at 2pm, with all six of the league's trophies presented that afternoon.