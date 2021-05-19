News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huntingdon Canoe Club is our Club of the Week

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM May 19, 2021   
Huntingdon Canoe Club organises regular litter-picks on the local waterways.

Huntingdon Canoe Club organises regular litter-picks on the local waterways. - Credit: HUNTINGDON CANOE CLUB

Name of the club: Huntingdon Canoe Club

What do they do: The club is affiliated to the British Canoe Recreational Paddling Club. They enjoy being out on the water - whether that be in a kayak, canoe or on a SUP. Club sessions are held on Wednesday evenings from mid-April to mid-September and Saturday mornings throughout the year. Wednesdays are an opportunity to practice skills on the lake or join a short river paddle. Saturday mornings are generally a river paddle, the distance varies depending on the weather and the group. In the winter months there are also Sunday evening pool sessions. Looking after the natural environment is important to the club and members regularly undertake river clean-up paddles and are currently working with The Rivers Trust on surveying a section of the River Great Ouse for the Preventing Plastic Pollution project.

The club also runs a number of taster sessions, beginners’ courses and social events throughout the year and a combination of some local and residential trips. 

Where do they meet:The club is situated in Hinchingbrooke Country Park adjacent to the main lake and Alconbury Brook. 

Who can join: The club welcomes new, returning and existing paddlers of all levels. Adults and families. The membership is currently 60 per cent males and 40 per cent female.

You may also want to watch:

It has a team of both male and female coaches and instructors. The club tries to encourage participation by having a range of canoes and kayaks for new and existing members to use for club sessions and trips, in addition to safety equipment. Additionally, the club secretary is a #ShePaddles Club champion and actively works with the club and British Canoeing to make the club more inclusive and diverse.

Info: For more information about the club, including taster sessions, becoming a member or just coming along to find out more, email: info@huntingdoncanoeclub.co.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 'She would help anyone' - Tributes to much-loved Tegan Luff
  2. 2 'I will not be told what I can and cannot put on my son’s grave'
  3. 3 Fire service to conduct training exercise in Huntingdon
  1. 4 Prison for 'violent' blackmailers who told victim 'we'll stab you'
  2. 5 'Armed police' swarm St Ives road in 'ongoing incident'
  3. 6 Man suspected of carrying knife 'in the street' is arrested in St Ives
  4. 7 Life is sweet! Cheesecake emporium opens in Brampton
  5. 8 Ramsey golf challenge to raise money for charity
  6. 9 ‘Trial of the Huntingdon Nine’ re-told to mark museum’s re-opening
  7. 10 Why bother to vote? - Here's Why!

If you would like your club to be featured in the Club of The Week, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk. 

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New and former mayors of Cambridgeshire

Labour Party | Interview

£100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor

Robert Alexander Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A woman in her 30s died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14 at Milton.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman dies after being hit by lorry

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The St Neots Street Food Festival will take place on May 23.

Celebration of food and drink at town's first street food festival

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision in Main Street, Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink-drive arrest after crash in Huntingdon

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus