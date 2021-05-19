Published: 9:00 AM May 19, 2021

Name of the club: Huntingdon Canoe Club

What do they do: The club is affiliated to the British Canoe Recreational Paddling Club. They enjoy being out on the water - whether that be in a kayak, canoe or on a SUP. Club sessions are held on Wednesday evenings from mid-April to mid-September and Saturday mornings throughout the year. Wednesdays are an opportunity to practice skills on the lake or join a short river paddle. Saturday mornings are generally a river paddle, the distance varies depending on the weather and the group. In the winter months there are also Sunday evening pool sessions. Looking after the natural environment is important to the club and members regularly undertake river clean-up paddles and are currently working with The Rivers Trust on surveying a section of the River Great Ouse for the Preventing Plastic Pollution project.

The club also runs a number of taster sessions, beginners’ courses and social events throughout the year and a combination of some local and residential trips.

Where do they meet:The club is situated in Hinchingbrooke Country Park adjacent to the main lake and Alconbury Brook.

Who can join: The club welcomes new, returning and existing paddlers of all levels. Adults and families. The membership is currently 60 per cent males and 40 per cent female.

It has a team of both male and female coaches and instructors. The club tries to encourage participation by having a range of canoes and kayaks for new and existing members to use for club sessions and trips, in addition to safety equipment. Additionally, the club secretary is a #ShePaddles Club champion and actively works with the club and British Canoeing to make the club more inclusive and diverse.

Info: For more information about the club, including taster sessions, becoming a member or just coming along to find out more, email: info@huntingdoncanoeclub.co.uk.

