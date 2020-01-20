Hudson produced a strong defence of his title after winning the 15-mile test, over a hilly course, the previous year.

This time around he completed in a time of 1:20.03 to come home second out of more than 450 runners - more than two-and-a-half minutes behind winner Aaron Scott.

Husband and wife, David and Annette Newton, added more trophies to their vast collection with age-group honours.

David took the MV70 spoils in 1:56.05 with Annette the first lady home in the FV65 bracket in 2:06.02.

Other BRJ runners included Kevin Claypole (1:38.0), Neil Jarvis (1:42.0), Ian Shipley (1:53.5), Hannah Brickell (1:56.3), Melanie Whiffin (1:58.2), John Parker (1:58.3), Anna Douglas (2:01.0), Thomas Mann (2:05.0), Alison Orrell (2:06.0), Jane Roberts (2:07.0) Alice Edwards (2:09.03), David Charman (2:11.0), Cheryl Hannibal (2:25,.0), Jeremy Bottley (2:39.0), Melanie Gearing (2:53.0) and Sue Yendley (2:53.0).