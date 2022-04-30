Fine day out in Leicester for Huntingdon Boat Club

Huntingdon Boat Club enjoyed a good day out at the Leicester Regatta. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

Huntingdon Boat Club enjoyed a successful trip out to the Leicester Regatta.

They took 15 crews and came away with 10 wins and the Victor Ludorum trophy for the most successful junior squad of the day.

Over a course of 700m Archer Pigg won in his J16 single event and then went on to win J16 double sculls with Toby Ray.

Daniel Grant triumphed in the J13 single sculls, then doubled up with Milosz Wajda to take the J14 2x.

Ross O’Kane and Patrick Foy were victorious in their J15 double, a fine effort in what was the latter's first competition.

The girls were not going to let the boys have all the glory, with Evie Ray winning her WJ14 single and then teaming with Isabella Dovey to win the doubles.

Ivia Pigg competed for the first time in a J15 double scull with Libby Jackson and won before Jackson moved up an age band to in the WJ16 single scull.

Tom Starling, James Roach, Dan Fazackerley and Maksim Marjanovic won the men’s four with Alice Ray steering them to the finish line.

Also rowing on the day were Joe Manchett, Andy Wood and Iain Rickerby.