Fine day out in Leicester for Huntingdon Boat Club
- Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB
Huntingdon Boat Club enjoyed a successful trip out to the Leicester Regatta.
They took 15 crews and came away with 10 wins and the Victor Ludorum trophy for the most successful junior squad of the day.
Over a course of 700m Archer Pigg won in his J16 single event and then went on to win J16 double sculls with Toby Ray.
Daniel Grant triumphed in the J13 single sculls, then doubled up with Milosz Wajda to take the J14 2x.
Ross O’Kane and Patrick Foy were victorious in their J15 double, a fine effort in what was the latter's first competition.
The girls were not going to let the boys have all the glory, with Evie Ray winning her WJ14 single and then teaming with Isabella Dovey to win the doubles.
Ivia Pigg competed for the first time in a J15 double scull with Libby Jackson and won before Jackson moved up an age band to in the WJ16 single scull.
Most Read
- 1 £2.3 million project to reduce congestion in St Ives given the green light
- 2 Man jailed after admitting killing 50-year-old outside pub in Huntingdon
- 3 Arrest after attack leaves victim in his 50s with 'part of his ear missing'
- 4 B1514: Temporary traffic lights to remain at Edison Bell Way junction
- 5 St Ives man conned out of £18,000 by friend and former colleague
- 6 Family feel ‘ignored’ after vulnerable son left without education during Covid
- 7 Huntingdon man, 36, sent explicit pictures to 14-year-old boy
- 8 Cambridge Crown Court jails man for stalking former girlfriend
- 9 Police search for wanted 27-year-old man from St Ives
- 10 Man charged with attempted murder and kidnap after stabbing in Wyton
Tom Starling, James Roach, Dan Fazackerley and Maksim Marjanovic won the men’s four with Alice Ray steering them to the finish line.
Also rowing on the day were Joe Manchett, Andy Wood and Iain Rickerby.