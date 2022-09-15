Huntingdon Boat Club take five of eight wins home

Huntingdon Boat Club came home with a majority of wins in their finals at the Cambridge Autumn Regatta.

Maksim Marjanovic, Dan Fazackerley, James Roach, Tom Starling coxed by Alice Ray beat Peterborough on a 550 metre course to win the Open coxed 4.

Starling went on to win the Open single sculls Band 3 against Jesus College.

Ross O’Kane won the J16 Band 2 single sculls against Peterborough while Mark Smith and Luke Bacon won the Open double sculls against City of Cambridge.

The J14 singles saw an all-Huntingdon final with Daniel Grant beating Tom Hancock and the pair also rowed up an age in the J15 double sculls to make the semi-finals.

Libby Jackson and Ivia Pigg made it through to the final in the women's J16 double.

And Archer Pigg and Toby Ray closely lost out to Peterborough in the J17 quad.

Joe Manchett made it through to his single final, losing out to Cantabrigian.

Isabella Dovey raced in the J15 single, while Patrick Foy raced the J16 single and doubled with Ross O’Kane.