Huntingdon Boat Club celebrate success at Sudbury Regatta

Huntingdon Boat Club enjoyed a great day at Sudbury Regatta with seven wins over 650 metres.

Daniel Grant claimed three of them, rowing above his age group in the J14 single, then teaming up with Noak Scott-Donkin to win the J15 doubles against Huntingdon crew Ross O'Kane and Patrick Foy.

Grant teamed up with Evie Ray in the mixed J15 double to beat West London Free School in a course record of 2.39.

Libby Jackson won her J15 singles event, then paired up with Ivia Pigg in the WJ15 doubles against Gravesend.

Toby Ray and Archer Pigg won against Cantabrigian in the J16 double, then beat Maidstone Invicta in the final.

And both boys raced in the J16 singles, with Pigg coming out on top in an all-Huntingdon final.

Evie Ray and Isabella Dovey both competed in the WJ14 singles and doubled up in a WJ14 2x, while O'Kane and Scott-Donkin joined forces in the double and competed in singles.

Mark Smith and Luke Bacon made it through to the final of the Open double sculls and competed in a composite eight with Spitfire Club cox Alice Ray.