Huntingdon Boat Club make their mark at Milton Keynes Regatta

Huntingdon Boat Club came away with two wins from the Milton Keynes Regatta.

Daniel Grant rowed in the J14 single sculls, beating St Neots, then doubled up with Tom Hancock to win the J14 double against Peterborough over 500m.

Ross O'Kane missed out in his single by just one second, then paired up with Patrick Foy to lose by the same margin.

Tom Starling and Toby Ray raced in the open doubles, with Ray alos rowing up a year in his single.

Starling was then joined by clubmates Dan Fazackerley, Luke Bacon and Iain Rickerby in an open four, with Alice Ray coxing.

Rickerby and Bacon also competed in the masters double event, while Isabella Dovey rowed in the WJ15 single and Joe Manchett in the open single.