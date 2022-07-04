Huntingdon Boat Club earn Ironbridge Regatta rewards

Huntingdon Boat Club had more success at the two-day Ironbridge Regatta, claiming 14 wins.

They won seven of 12 finals reached on Saturday, as Toby Ray and Archer Pigg won the J16 double sculls over 1000m.

Archer pipped Ray in the single event, while Daniel Grant rowed up a year to J14 single sculls and won, then teamed up with Noah Scott-Donkin in the J14 doubles, finishing runners-up.

Ivia Pigg and Libby Jackson won the WJ15 double sculls, with Jackson narrowly beaten in her single scull final.

Dan Fazackerley, Maksim Marjanovic, Tom Starling and James Roach won the Open 4+ with cox Alice Ray, then teamed up with Andy Wood, Iain Rickerby, Mark Smith and Luke Bacon to win the Open 8 event.

Huntingdon Boat Club's seniors at Ironbridge - Credit: HBC

A further seven wins followed on Sunday over 500m, with Grant winning the J13 single and Ray and Pigg the Open J16 2x.

Pigg won his single against Ray, while Jackson and Ivia Pigg took the J15 double, with Jackson also winning her single.

Wood and Rickerby won the Op MasE 2x, then teamed up with Bacon and Smith in the Op MasC 4+ as Alice Ray coxed.

Ross O'Kane and Patrick Foy reached the J15 double final, while Scott-Donkin and Tom Hancock made the J14 double final and Joe Manchett raced in open singles on both days.