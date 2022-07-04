Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huntingdon Boat Club earn Ironbridge Regatta rewards

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:09 PM July 4, 2022
Huntingon Boat Club juniors face the camera at Ironbridge

Huntingon Boat Club juniors face the camera at Ironbridge - Credit: HBC

Huntingdon Boat Club had more success at the two-day Ironbridge Regatta, claiming 14 wins.

They won seven of 12 finals reached on Saturday, as Toby Ray and Archer Pigg won the J16 double sculls over 1000m.

Archer pipped Ray in the single event, while Daniel Grant rowed up a year to J14 single sculls and won, then teamed up with Noah Scott-Donkin in the J14 doubles, finishing runners-up.

Ivia Pigg and Libby Jackson won the WJ15 double sculls, with Jackson narrowly beaten in her single scull final.

Dan Fazackerley, Maksim Marjanovic, Tom Starling and James Roach won the Open 4+ with cox Alice Ray, then teamed up with Andy Wood, Iain Rickerby, Mark Smith and Luke Bacon to win the Open 8 event.

Huntingdon Boat Club's seniors at Ironbridge

Huntingdon Boat Club's seniors at Ironbridge - Credit: HBC

A further seven wins followed on Sunday over 500m, with Grant winning the J13 single and Ray and Pigg the Open J16 2x.

Pigg won his single against Ray, while Jackson and Ivia Pigg took the J15 double, with Jackson also winning her single. 

Most Read

  1. 1 St Ivo Academy celebrate the success of its star girls teams and international call ups
  2. 2 Honda, Seat and Toyota crash on A141
  3. 3 Top roles confirmed at council owned housing firm
  1. 4 Captured Cambridgeshire man 'charged with mercenary activities' by Russia
  2. 5 Hospitals raise car parking costs for first time in six years
  3. 6 St Ivo Dance alumnae stars in Britain's Got Talent, the West End and Comic Relief
  4. 7 Hunts history festival kicked off with a bang!
  5. 8 Vehicle caught fire on A1 near St Neots
  6. 9 A1 set for night-time and weekend closures until August
  7. 10 A lost wedding photo uncovers a heartbreaking story

Wood and Rickerby won the Op MasE 2x, then teamed up with Bacon and Smith in the Op MasC 4+ as Alice Ray coxed.

Ross O'Kane and Patrick Foy reached the J15 double final, while Scott-Donkin and Tom Hancock made the J14 double final and Joe Manchett raced in open singles on both days.

Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

An aerial shot of the application site in a field in the north of Warboys along Station Road.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Opposition group to fight plans for new homes in village

Alexander Gilham

person
The Aqua Group have launched an Aqua Park at Grafham Water featuring more than 25 inflatables.

Outdoor inflatable water park returns to Huntingdonshire

Alexander Gilham

person
St Ives 'weed man', Emcet Oktay, was sentenced to four years in prison on June 23 at Cambridge Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for man who boasted he was the St Ives 'weed man'

Alexander Gilham

person
Police say they have discovered the body of a man at Great Stukeley

Police searching for missing man discover body

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon