Huntingdon Boat Club delighted at return of their Head of the River event

Published: 7:30 AM October 24, 2021   
Huntingdon Boat Club's eight won their race at the club's own head of the river event.

Huntingdon Boat Club brought their annual Head of the River back after a two-year absence - and enjoyed some home successes in the process.

The Hartford Road-based rowing club held the event along a 3.4km course on the River Great Ouse between Houghton and their base.

Huntingdon Boat Club held their own head of the river event.

It attracted plenty of crews from other clubs but the hosts were particualrly delighted with the wins of Toby Ray in his J16 1x race and the eight-man crew of James Roach, Dan Fazackerley, Maksim Marjanovic, Andy Wood, Luke Bacon, Iain Rickerby, Edward Adams, Mark Smith, all coxed by Alice Ray, who won their Op8.

Josh Davies won Op1 while a narrow margin of three seconds denied Daniel Grant, Evie Ray, Ross O'Kane, Isabella Dovey and cox Milosz Wajda a win in J15 4x+.

Others from the club who rowed on the day were Archer Pigg, Baron Ling, Joe Manchett and Libby Jackson.


Rowing
Huntingdon News

