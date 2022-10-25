Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon Boat Club celebrate success at annual Head of River event

Alexander Gilham

Published: 5:00 PM October 25, 2022
Members of Huntingdon Boat Club with their medals and trophies from the Head of River 2022.

Members of Huntingdon Boat Club with their medals and trophies from the Head of River 2022. - Credit: Huntingdon Boat Club

Huntingdon Boat Club enjoyed success when they hosted their annual Head of River event on October 16.

The races were held over a distance of 3.4k and a shorter course of 2k, where Huntingdon Boat club celebrated 11 race wins.

Rowing the longer distance, Ivia Pigg and Libby Jackson won their WJ16 double sculls and Women's Open double sculls. Jackson then went on to win her WJ16 singles event.

Toby Ray and Archer Pigg won the J17 double sculls, Pigg then went on to win his singles event, and Ross O’Kane and Patrick Foy also won their J16 double sculls.

Iain Rickerby and Luke Bacon won the masters B/C double sculls against Oundle.

Huntingdon (Iain Rickerby, Luke Bacon and Andy Wood) raced in a composite masters 8 with Spitfire (3), St.Ives (1) and Kings School Ely (1) winning the event with Alice Ray coxing.

There were wins from Daniel Grant and Noah Scott-Donkin on the shorter course in the J15 double.

They then teamed up with Jack Bennett and Tom Hancock to win the J15 quad with Isabella Dovey coxing.

The Huntingdon J15 double was the fastest crew overall on the shorter course.

Bennett and Hancock raced in J15 singles with Hancock winning the event beating Kings School Ely. This was Jack Bennett’s first competitive race, having only started rowing two months ago.

Also rowing on the day were Joe Manchett, Dan Fazackerley, Tom Starling and Isabella Dovey, Edward Adams, James Roach and Luke Bacon

Rowing
Huntingdon News

