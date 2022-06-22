Huntingdon Boat Club enjoy short but winning trip to St Ives Regatta

Huntingdon Boat Club had fine day out at the St Ives Regatta - coming away with six wins.

Joe Manchett took the top honours in the open singles band two while Libby Jackson won the semi-final then final in the WJ15 singles, beating West Norfolk.

Joe Manchett of Huntingdon Boat Club with his prize. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

Isabella Dovey rowed in WJ14 single winning her event against St Ives.

The J14 single was an all Huntingdon final with Daniel Grant beating Tom Hancock with the pair then joining forces with Noah Scott-Dunkin and Milosz Wajda, coxed by Patrick Foy, to win the J14 quad.

This was the first regatta for both Scott-Dunkin and Hancock.

The former then went on to win the J14 double sculls with Wajda.

Missing out on a win was Toby Ray in J16 single. He got through two rounds but was beaten in the final.

Foy also made it through to the final in the J15 single while Tom Starling teamed up with Ray in the open double sculls but lost to the hosts.

Iain Rickerby joined up with the home rowers though in a mixed masters four, with the composite crew going on to win the event.