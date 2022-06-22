Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huntingdon Boat Club enjoy short but winning trip to St Ives Regatta

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:15 AM June 22, 2022
Huntingdon Boat Club.

Tom Starling, Milosz Wajda, Patrick Foy, Toby Ray, Noah Scott-Dunkin, Tom Hancock, Libby Jackson, Isabella Dovey and Daniel Grant of Huntingdon Boat Club. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

Huntingdon Boat Club had fine day out at the St Ives Regatta - coming away with six wins.

Joe Manchett took the top honours in the open singles band two while Libby Jackson won the semi-final then final in the WJ15 singles, beating West Norfolk.

Joe Manchett of Huntingdon Boat Club with his prize.

Joe Manchett of Huntingdon Boat Club with his prize. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

Isabella Dovey rowed in WJ14 single winning her event against St Ives.

The J14 single was an all Huntingdon final with Daniel Grant beating Tom Hancock with the pair then joining forces with Noah Scott-Dunkin and Milosz Wajda, coxed by Patrick Foy, to win the J14 quad.

This was the first regatta for both Scott-Dunkin and Hancock.

The former then went on to win the J14 double sculls with Wajda.

Missing out on a win was Toby Ray in J16 single. He got through two rounds but was beaten in the final.

Most Read

  1. 1 Beagle puppies freed at MBR Acres after second day of action
  2. 2 A1 set for night-time and weekend closures until August
  3. 3 Fugitive found at A1(M) hotel six months after being sentenced to jail
  1. 4 Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company
  2. 5 Police issue 12 burglary charges after dog breeding 'factory' break-in
  3. 6 Protestors 'occupy' MBR Acres dog breeding facility
  4. 7 Former PM to give evidence at Infected Blood Inquiry
  5. 8 Woman in her 80s victim of 'attempted distraction theft' in Yaxley
  6. 9 Man breached restraining order and hit his ex in her Cambridgeshire home
  7. 10 Jail for prolific Chatteris drug dealer who sold spice throughout Cambs

Foy also made it through to the final in the J15 single while Tom Starling teamed up with Ray in the open double sculls but lost to the hosts.

Iain Rickerby joined up with the home rowers though in a mixed masters four, with the composite crew going on to win the event.

Rowing
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A street view of Kwellers Coffee House and Café on 2-6 Cambridge Street in St Neots.

Food and Drink

St Neots café to close its doors for good

Alexander Gilham

person
Longsands Principal Neil Owen is to stand down from his role.

Longsands Principal Neil Owen is standing down

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Chovan Ceo and Lan Thi Nguyen were found at an address in St Ives with cannabis worth up to £500,000

Cambridge Crown Court

St Ives couple grew cannabis with a street value of up to £500k

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Hughes, 27, of The Yard in Braintree, was using her phone hands-free when she killed cyclist Michael Roff in Cambridge

Peterborough Crown Court

Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon