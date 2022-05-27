Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Two wins for Huntingdon Boat Club at Nottingham Regatta

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:00 AM May 27, 2022
Evie Ray, James Roach, Tom Starling, Ross O’Kane, Daniel Grant and Isabella Dovey of Huntingdon Boat Club.

Evie Ray, James Roach, Tom Starling, Ross O’Kane, Daniel Grant and Isabella Dovey of Huntingdon Boat Club. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

A squad from Huntingdon Boat Club enjoyed a good trip to the Nottingham Regatta - with a number of victories.

In total six of the Hartford Road-based rowing club's junior crews headed to the National Watersports Centre at Holme Pierrepoint where they raced over a distance of 1000m on a six-lane course.

For some it was the first time racing on an Olympic-style multi-lane course and yet despite all of that there were two superb first places.

Ross O’Kane got his nose in front to win the J15 single sculls event while Daniel Grant took top prize in the J13 singles.

Evie Ray narrowly missed out on a win when she came second in the women's J14 single before she doubled up with Isabella Dovey to place third n the doubles.

Joe Manchett of Huntingdon Boat Club on the water at the Nottingham Regatta.

Joe Manchett of Huntingdon Boat Club on the water at the Nottingham Regatta. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

Also rowing were Joe Manchett in the J17 singles while James Roach and Tom Starling raced in a double scull boat in the open men’s event.

For more information on the club, go to www.huntingdonboatclub.co.uk

Rowing
Huntingdon News

