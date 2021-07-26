Surprise results and much change to tables in Hunts Bowls League

Published: 4:56 PM July 26, 2021

The latest action from the Huntingdon & District Bowls League brought some interesting results. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

There were some very closely-fought matches in the Huntingdon & District Bowls League with a number of particularly interesting fixtures.

Brampton, second in Division One, hosted third-place Eynesbury and it was the away side who picked up the victory, winning 63-60 and picking up five of the seven league points on offer.

There was another surprise result in Division Two as leaders Ramsey A lost 58-51 to third-placed Somersham A.

They have been replaced at the summit by Sawtry who defeated Needingworth 67-43.

Sawtry's B suffered a big 69-31 defeat to St Neots B in Division Three, pulling Saints clear of the relegation zone and leaving Sawtry six points adrift.

St Ives C travelled to Chatteris for a Division Four battle but left empty-handed after a loss.

Chatteris have now slipped to second from bottom while Ives are up to third, five points behind their B team and a further eight behind leaders Ramsey B.

Eaton Socon took advantage of the results above them to rocket up from second bottom to fourth with a 66-44 win over Buckden B earning the full seven points.