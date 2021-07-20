News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
St Neots extend advantage at top of Huntingdon & District Bowls League

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:30 AM July 20, 2021   
A view of Bowls at Broadway Bowling Club, Worcester. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The latest round of matches in the Huntingdon & District Bowls League brought some potentially pivotal matches. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

St Neots have increased their lead at the top of Division One in the Huntingdon & District Bowls League with a crushing victory.

They picked up the maximum seven league points after beating Papworth, third at the start of play, 71-38.

Brampton, their nearest challengers, also won but could only amass five points in their 68-54 success at Hemingford.

Eynesbury had leapfrogged Papworth by courtesy of two points in their 77-55 loss at home to St Ives.

Buckden did their chances of avoiding the drop no harm at all with a potentially valuable 65-47 win over basement side White Hart.

Papworth B meanwhile had a better week than their A side and are now the new leaders of Division Three.

They thumped St Neots B 85-40 to claim seven points and move one clear of Houghton & Wyton who only managed five in their 66-50 win at home to Fenstanton.

Royal Oak and Somersham picked up seven points too in Division Two as did Somersham B in Division Three.

