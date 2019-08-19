Pam Begg (right) with sister Mo Fawcett (left) and Scotland Masters 55s captain Lil McNab. Picture: SUBMITTED Pam Begg (right) with sister Mo Fawcett (left) and Scotland Masters 55s captain Lil McNab. Picture: SUBMITTED

Defender Pam Begg was part of the Scotland Masters 55s team which won silver at the European Championships in Germany.

Begg, who was representing her country for the first time, helped the Scottish side to victories in five of their six games during the tournament in Krefeld.

Their only defeat came in the final last Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 by England with both goals arriving in the closing stages.

Huntingdon Hockey Club player Begg said: "It was an amazing 10 days and I've been privileged to spend time with a most incredible bunch of ladies.

"I think I've encountered every emotion during the tournament from sharing the highs of winning five games to the disappointment of losing in the final to a very good English team who outplayed us on the day.

"It has been a blast and I have some brilliant memories."

You may also want to watch:

Scotland kicked off the tournament with a 7-0 thumping of GlobeDutch before recording a 2-0 win over Ireland.

A 3-0 win over Germany put them in the quarter-finals against an Alliance team who they duly brushed aside 5-0.

Scotland then came from behind to beat Holland 2-1 in the last four before their terrific run was brought to a halt by England in the showpiece.

"We were absolutely devastated to have held on so long only to see it slip from our grasp," added Begg.

"The game had been so competitive from the outset and there was always a chance we could score.

"But once England got their second we knew it wasn't to be our day. Despite the result, it was a truly worthy final, the atmosphere was great and the support from all the other nations was amazing."

The Scotland squad also featured Begg's elder sister Mo Fawcett, who is based in Lincolnshire. It was the first time the two siblings had played together since their childhood.

"Everyone in the family has been so supportive of us and it has made us both so happy to see how much it has meant to them all, especially the younger generation," Begg continued. "Now they know age is no barrier to playing the sport you love."