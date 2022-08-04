Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Hunting Jockey Club confirm Boxing Day fixtures are moving to Aintree

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 12:45 PM August 4, 2022
Minella Times ridden by Rachael Blackmore during the Grand National

Tom Cannon and Talkischeap (far right) follow eventual winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, in the Grand National. - Credit: TIM GOODE/PA

Huntingdon Jockey Club has confirmed Huntingdon’s Boxing Day fixture is moving to the Aintree racecourse from 2023 onwards.

Following regular race day cancellations due to weather in recent years, the club's doing this to maintain its racing programme in the core Jump season and ensure a quality racing surface.

Huntingdon Racecourse general manager, James Wilcox, said: “Our Boxing Day fixture is a popular one and this was not a decision which was taken lightly but it is a race day which regularly succumbs to the weather, having been abandoned twice in the last four years.

“We have to ensure that both our facilities and our race programme are as resilient and sustainable as they can be to the unpredictable British weather, and we are fortunate in that we race on several other Bank Holidays throughout the year.”

Tickets for the remaining 2022 fixtures are available at: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/huntingdon

Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

The England team with their gold medals at Arena Birmingham on day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Huntingdon' gymnast Jarman hails teammate after Commonwealth gold

James Toney

Logo Icon
The Secret Garden Party paint fight

Music

Secret Garden Party's spectacular return after five-year hiatus

Ben Jolley

person
Cambridge Magistrates' Court from outside

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink driver drove child, 7, whilst nearly five times over limit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A bald man in a red shirt.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police release CCTV imagery after Huntingdon fight

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon