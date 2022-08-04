Tom Cannon and Talkischeap (far right) follow eventual winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, in the Grand National. - Credit: TIM GOODE/PA

Huntingdon Jockey Club has confirmed Huntingdon’s Boxing Day fixture is moving to the Aintree racecourse from 2023 onwards.

Following regular race day cancellations due to weather in recent years, the club's doing this to maintain its racing programme in the core Jump season and ensure a quality racing surface.

Huntingdon Racecourse general manager, James Wilcox, said: “Our Boxing Day fixture is a popular one and this was not a decision which was taken lightly but it is a race day which regularly succumbs to the weather, having been abandoned twice in the last four years.

“We have to ensure that both our facilities and our race programme are as resilient and sustainable as they can be to the unpredictable British weather, and we are fortunate in that we race on several other Bank Holidays throughout the year.”

