The winning Huntingdon BRJ men's team are, from the left, John Uff, James Orrell and David Hudson. Picture: SUBMITTED

David Hudson sped to victory in the event at Grafham Water in a time of 33.34 with clubmates John Uff (seventh, 35.19) and James Orrell (eighth, 35.28) also earning top-10 finishes. Their combined exploits earned BRJ then men's team prize.

Shelley Duffy was the second female finisher in 40.54 while Alison Orrell took top spot in the FV55 age bracket with a 49.46 performance.

Riverside Runners provided the leading lady as Hannah Lord clocked 40.01 and the St Neots club also took the female team prize.

Emma Price, who was the third lady home in 41.14, and Sarah Taylor (49.37) also contributed to that effort.

There were male honours as well with Maurice Hemmingway the first finisher in the MV60 section in 45.10.

Russ Hewitt (38.53), Stuart Evans (40.10), Gary Reader (44.33), Wayne Bailey 946.52), Chris Elt (48.57), Alison Wright (56.38), Violetta Farrell (57.47), Sharon Elt (58.46), Kathryn Nethercott (58.50) and Janice Bruce (1.01.02) all set personal bests for the distance.

Elsewhere last weekend, Riverside man Rodrigo Santos finished 10th in a stamina-sapping 82-mile event along the Norfolk Coast.