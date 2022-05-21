Germany set to win EURO 2022 Championship according to Houghton Primary School

Budding female footballers in Huntingdonshire have had their own dress rehearsal for the the Women's EURO 2022 finals - with the winners of the warm-up representing Germany.

In truth the winners of the Hunts School Sports Partnership-led tournament were Houghton Primary School but each of the Year 3 and 4 girls' teams from the competing schools were assigned a country, with the appropriate coloured t-shirts given to them.

The event also saw the introduction of a new scoring system, which looked to reward teams that showed key values, rather than scoring each match traditionally with goals scored.

After each match, the children with assistance from school staff, rated their opposition on their skill, teamwork, respect and sportsmanship, honesty and determination.

Awards were then presented to the team that gained the most points for each value.

Crosshall Primary School represented Norway at the HSSP Euro 2022 tournament. - Credit: HSSP

Crosshall Junior School, representing Norway, took the honours in the skill category while Houghton were top dogs in teamwork.

Warboys Primary School represented Finland at the HSSP Euro 2022 tournament. - Credit: HSSP

The respect and sportsmanship award went to Warboys Primary Academy in their Finland kit and the honesty prize was claimed by Holywell CofE Primary School who were playing for Northern Ireland.

Bushmead Primary School represented Portugal at the HSSP Euro 2022 tournament. - Credit: HSSP

Bushmead Primary School and Portugal took the final determination category.

Houghton were given the overall fair play award for the most points accumulated across all five values.

Buckden Primary School represented England at the HSSP Euro 2022 tournament. - Credit: HSSP

The other schools involved were Buckden (England), St Helen's (Italy), Winhills (Netherlands), Westfield (two teams representing Sweden and France) and other Holywell squad (Belgium).

Westfield Primary School also represented Sweden at the HSSP Euro 2022 tournament. - Credit: HSSP

Doug Finlayson, HSSP partnership manager said: "We hope the festival has created excitement for the upcoming Women’s EURO 2022 finals and inspired many of the girls to take up further football opportunities within the community.

"Thank you to all schools that attended, it made for a fantastic event.

"A huge thank you to St Neots Town Football Club for opening their facilities for the event and to the Year 9 sports leaders from Longsands Academy who ably supported in organisational and refereeing roles."