Hunts AC star Sarah Ridley struck gold at the Eastern Counties Championships. Picture: WAYNE DUBOSE Hunts AC star Sarah Ridley struck gold at the Eastern Counties Championships. Picture: WAYNE DUBOSE

Representatives of the local club claimed three golds, nine silvers and nine bronzes at the major event in Cambridge which featured competitors from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Lincolnshire.

Moria Howard provided one of the Hunts AC triumphs in the Under 13 Girls 70m hurdles with a 12.32 time which also launched her into the top 50 of the national rankings. She also took third places in the 200m (28.78) and long jump (4.45m) in that age bracket.

Ayo Opaleye leaped to glory as Hunts AC dominated the Under 17 Men's triple jump. His 12.69m effort secured victory with Nikolaos Tirchineci (11.03m) and Isaac Hayes (11.00m) taking silver and bronze respectively.

Tirchineci then completed a medal double by finishing as runner-up in the long jump with 6.15m.

Hunts AC star Lizzy Harrison (green) is pipped to victory in her 100m race. Picture: WAYNE DUBOSE Hunts AC star Lizzy Harrison (green) is pipped to victory in her 100m race. Picture: WAYNE DUBOSE

You may also want to watch:

Hannah Ridley was the other victorious Hunts AC member as she clocked a new personal best of 2:21.3 to take the Senior Women's 800m crown.

Throws ace Thomas Smith was the club's most prolific athlete as he claimed a hat-trick of medals at Under 17 Men level.

He sent the hammer out to 37.08m and produced a 32.89m discus performance to earn silver in those events and also added a bronze in the shot putt with a best of 11.13m.

Jo Abel won two medals and set a new Hunts AC club record at the Eastern Counties Championships. Picture: WAYNE DUBOSE Jo Abel won two medals and set a new Hunts AC club record at the Eastern Counties Championships. Picture: WAYNE DUBOSE

Jo Abel enjoyed a treble which featured two medals and a new club record. Her 9.70m triple jump - which earned second spot in the Senior Women bracket - was also a new Hunts AC best and she followed up with a long jump bronze thanks to a 4.45m leap.

Lizzy Harrison had to settle for silver in a thrilling 100m finish in the Under 15 Girls section where her 12.60 times equalled the Hunts AC records at both that age and Under 17 Women. Harrison also qualified for the 200m final but pulled out due to a tight muscle.

Janice Amber (Under 20 Women, 400m), Kelly Crawford (Senior Women, 3000m) and Olivia Mead (Under 17 Women, 1500m) were the other silver medallists with Ella Reed (Under 17 Women, triple jump), Ella Robinson (Under 17 Women, 800m), Francesca Riley (Senior Women, 400m) and Evan Nimmons (Under 15 Boys, high jump) all taking bronze.