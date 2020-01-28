Adam Horlock on the ball for St Neots 1sts in their East Men's League clash against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Picture: OLI DAWES Adam Horlock on the ball for St Neots 1sts in their East Men's League clash against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Picture: OLI DAWES

The locals recovered from a 2-0 deficit at half-time to draw 3-3 with bottom side Bourne Deeping 2nds in Division Three North-West.

Rob Hoye's unstoppable shot began a recovery which continued when Owen Edwards finished at the back post after being picked out by Adam Horlock.

A number of other Saints opportunities went begging before they were stung by a third goal from the visitors following some sloppy marking.

But the again battled their way back onto level term late on with Phil Round finishing at the second attempt after his initial strike was saved.

Phil Round hit St Neots 1sts' late equaliser against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Picture: OLI DAWES Phil Round hit St Neots 1sts' late equaliser against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Picture: OLI DAWES

St Neots 2nds retained top spot in Division Five North-West by beating another set of promotion hopeful. Mark Lincoln and Chris Slatch hit the goals in a 2-0 win against March Town 2nds.

The 3rds climbed into fourth place in Division Six North-West (South) with a 5-0 romp against Wisbech Town 4ths.

And there was finally some cheer for the rock-bottom 4ths as they picked up their first point of the season in a 2-2 derby draw with St Ives 5ths.

Tom Warr and Stephen Denman scored the goals for the St Ives side in that game while their 4ths were beaten 3-1 by City of Peterborough 7ths in the same division. Richard Corbett was the St Ives man to find the net.

The 3rds were the only successful St Ives team last Saturday as they beat Cambridge South 3rds in Division Four North-West. Gregory Say and Rob Brand struck in the 2-1 triumph which boosted their side's survival hopes.

St Ives 2nds were beaten 3-1 at City of Peterborough 4ths in Division Three North-West after hitting the front through Tom King-Venables.

And the 1sts went down 2-1 to Long Sutton 1sts in Division Two North with George McCarter getting their goal.